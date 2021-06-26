Legacies season 4 spoilers: How dark are things going to become?







From the ending of the season 3 finale alone, it’s pretty fair to assume that Legacies season 4 is going to venture into some dark and intense territory. This is a show that has Malivore possessing Landon, and also has most of his friends and classmates surrounding him in a cage. It seems like they’ve finally got a chance to stop the show’s central Big Bad, but we also know that things in this world are never that easy.

In a lot of ways, Kaylee Bryant’s comments to HollywoodLife on the future of the show are somewhat of a given; yet, it’s also nice to have some confirmation on just how crazy things will become:

“We’ve shot 20 episodes of this season, so we’re ending on episode 16 … We’ve actually already shot the first four episodes of season 4 as if it was the finale to season 3, so I’m a little discombobulated. But I do know that the end of 16 is catapulting us into a darker tone this coming season, which I’m excited for the fans to see and to react to.”

With this in mind, be prepared for potentially more dark magic, as a lot of characters will have to question how far they will go to stop Malivore once and for all. Could it bring about more terrible things for Landon? What’s going to happen to Cleo after she was sucked into Malivore’s void? Both are important questions, and we know that this show has a tendency to move rather fast.

Because the cast and crew have filmed a little bit more already for the upcoming season, it puts us as viewers in an interesting spot. We can get a few more specific teasers throughout the summer! In a way, we imagine that could make the hiatus a little easier — at least we’re not staring out into some empty space where nobody has a clue what’s coming, save for of course the writers.

Related – Have you seen when Legacies season 4 will premiere?

How dark do you think things will become on Legacies season 4, especially when it comes to Landon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







