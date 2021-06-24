Legacies season 4 premiere date: When will it arrive on The CW?







Following tonight’s epic finale (and cliffhanger), you’re going to want to know the Legacies season 4 premiere date. How in the world could you not?

The first thing to report here is a generous helping of good news — namely, that you are going to see another season on the air! That announcement was made a while ago, and it seems like the Vampire Diaries / Originals spin-off is firmly within the stable of the network’s reliable performers. There has never been an indication that the series is in danger and with that, we have to imagine that it’s going to be on the air for at least a couple more seasons.

As for a premiere date, that is already set — Thursday, October 28. The series is once again a part of a lineup that includes Walker, and 9:00 p.m. Eastern is the timeslot that the show has been in for the vast majority of its run.

While it’s a little bit too early right now to know what lies ahead in Legacies season 4, there is a little bit of fun behind-the-scenes insight that you should know about already: Some episodes have already been pieced together behind the scenes! Show executive producer Brett Matthews recently noted that there were actually 20 episodes in the series’ season 3 order, but episode 16 is being billed as the proper finale. With that, four episodes are being saved for the fall — another indication that the new season is going to pick up roughly where the finale leaves off.

What we’d like to see moving forward is more of what makes Legacies so crazy: All of the different monsters and the wide imagination that the writers bring to the table. Just have fun with this show! If we wanted to see something that was super-serious or moody, we got plenty of that with the two shows that inspired this one.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legacies right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legacies season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







