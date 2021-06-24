Legacies season 3 episode 16 (finale) spoilers: A cliffhanger ahead…







We don’t think that this is going to be a shock to anyone out there, but it is nice to know: The Legacies season 3 finale will be shocking. It’s also going to set the stage for some huge stuff coming down the line in season 4.

The first thing worth noting here is some behind-the-scenes insight. There were technically twenty episodes filmed as a part of season 3 and yet, tomorrow’s episode 16 is being billed as the finale. What gives with that? The remaining four are going to air this autumn! That still isn’t going to change the impact that tomorrow’s episode brings to the table.

In speaking on this very subject to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Brett Matthews had to say:

“Episode 16 ends on a jackhammer of a cliffhanger … If [the finale] couldn’t be episode 20, I’m glad it’s episode 16.”

So what could this cliffhanger be? There’s a chance that it has to do with Hope either going full tribid or taking some other route to defeat malivore? These are both things that we’re left to think about, not that we expect the malivore storyline to be over in the finale. It’s also possible that we get something where the life of a major character is in danger — Legacies has done that before. As a matter of fact, it feels like it’s a fairly-regular occasion that we feel like Landon is being killed off.

One other possibility is that the cliffhanger is relationship-based but from our vantage point, that just doesn’t feel big enough. We’ve seen a lot of relationship headlines this season already!

So long as the producers of Legacies have you screaming at the screen by the end of the finale, they’ve done their job no matter what the cliffhanger is.

