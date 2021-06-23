Yellowstone season 4 premiere: More hype from Kevin Costner, cast







The Yellowstone season 4 premiere is coming at some point in 2021 — that much is known for sure. While the Paramount Network may not be saying too much about the road ahead for the series, we are at least getting some teases from the cast.

If nothing else, think of it as acknowledgment of fan frustration that is out there across the internet.

For the first bit of evidence of that, take a look at the image below via Kevin Costner’s Instagram account. While he doesn’t hype up any particular season 4 event, it’s a reminder of how much the show means to him and others. We also tend to think it’s a reminder that John Dutton probably doesn’t die following the shooting at the end of season 3. Why would he spend so much time hyping up a show if he’s not actually in it? We can easily imagine a big chunk of the season being a revenge story after all of this cliffhangers.

Meanwhile, we also have a recent comment from Jefferson White (Jimmy), who shared the following on one of the show’s official Instagram posts: “Appreciate y’all!! Season 4 is worth the wait, I promise!!” So there you have it: Acknowledgment from a cast member that season 4 is coming out later than usual. They are aware!

This is now where we administer a reminder that the cast and crew may not even know when Yellowstone is premiering as of yet. This is strictly a network decision and there is a lot that goes into it. Take, for example, avoiding potential competition from the upcoming Summer Olympics.

