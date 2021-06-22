Yellowstone season 4: A road to recovery for Kevin Costner’s John Dutton







While we wait for the Yellowstone season 4 premiere to arrive on Paramount Network, all eyes will be on John Dutton — and understandably so. This is the anchor of the show, and also someone left in a precarious position at the end of the season.

So what do the writers do now with Kevin Costner’s character? We tend to imagine that they wouldn’t kill him off — instead, the attempt on his life should set in motion a dramatic chain of events, ones that could define just about everything that lies ahead.

If you haven't seen our Yellowstone season 3 finale review as of yet, you can take a look at that below!

The first order of business for writer Taylor Sheridan is addressing how Dutton survives getting shot multiple times with what looks to be a semi-automatic rifle. Was he wearing a bulletproof vest or some other sort of protection? There had to be something since otherwise, we’re looking at a medical miracle here. Even if he wearing some sort of chest-piece for protection, we still tend to think there could be some recovery time there. If John jumps back up and springs right into revenge mode in the season 4 premiere, we’re not altogether sure that will be realistic.

After John does recover, he will need to begin the investigation into what happened — i.e., who was responsible. If Beth and Kayce both survive their own incidents, the three of them can pool their resources. All eyes are going to be on Jamie, who felt betrayed by his family through much of the end of season 3. He’s an obvious suspect, with the same going for Roarke. However, the thing to remember here is that Yellowstone is not the sort of show that loves to send us down the most predictable paths. More often than not, they have a tendency to surprise us.

Hopefully, we’ll get a trailer or something else soon to start to give us a good sense of the stories to come…

What do you want to see next for John Dutton on the Yellowstone season 4 premiere?

