





Is The Handmaid’s Tale new tonight on Hulu? Are you going to be seeing the next chapter of June’s story soon?

It goes without saying that if you watched last week’s new episode, you are going to be craving more. In orchestrating the death of Fred Waterford, Elisabeth Moss’ character recognizes that she is in totally new territory. She can no longer stay with Luke, and instead, she is gearing up to be on the front lines of an epic battle. Is it about finding Hannah? That’s a part of it, but locating her alone won’t alleviate the suffering of everyone else in Gilead. June may not stop until the system itself is completely in tatters and there is hope and healing for these women again.

Have you watched our BIG review for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale yet? You’re going to want to do that below and also SUBSCRIBE! The Matt & Jess YouTube channel is your source for all things related to the show, and you won’t want to miss out on our season 5 coverage. Plus, we’re discussing other shows this summer including Animal Kingdom and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Here is where the bad news comes into play: If you weren’t aware, last week was the season 4 finale. There are no more episodes airing anytime soon. While previously we have seen The Handmaid’s Tale air 13-episode seasons, that was not the case with season 4. In a lot of ways, we should just be grateful that season 4 happened given the global health crisis. It created huge complications for production, and it certainly altered the way things looked and felt near the end of the season. It’s one of the reasons why the final episodes felt more isolated — there were a lot of scenes featuring just a couple of characters in a singular location.

When season 5 airs (fingers crossed for 2022), we’re hoping to see episodes that are larger in scope and bolder than ever. It feels like there is no other way for this show to go than with a full-out war with Gilead, so can they ratchet up to that sooner rather than later? Some of that depends on how long The Handmaid’s Tale lasts! For now, there is no word as to whether or not season 5 will be the final season. Hopefully, we’ll get a further sense of that before it premieres.

Beyond June’s mission, we certainly want to know Serena’s involvement — how will she react to Fred’s death, and does this lead to more showdowns between the two women?

Related – Elisabeth Moss details more of what lies ahead

What do you want to see on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

Are you sad that the show is off the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for more coverage during the off-season. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







