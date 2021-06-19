The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: The aftermath of June’s choice







Going into The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, it appears certain that we’re setting up for something new with June Osborne. There’s no coming back from killing Fred Waterford; June knows it, and she is pushing forward with that in mind. It’s why she decided to tell Luke at the end of the season 4 finale that she’d be gone in five minutes; she may care about him, but she knows that she can’t stop. There’s another purpose that she has to take on in the destruction of Gilead, and she can’t just jump halfway into these waters.

As you would imagine, June’s decision is going to create huge ripples no matter where the next season goes.

While Elisabeth Moss does not offer much in the way of big season 5 spoilers in her post-finale interview with The Wrap, she does make one thing clear: There are huge changes on the horizon for her character and we should all be prepared accordingly:

“The end is about, she has made that choice. She has chosen the war instead of her family. She’s chosen the battle instead of her family. She’s chosen the the larger battle and she’s chosen to try to create a better future for her daughters and the future generation. And I think with that, and I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen in Season 5, but I think with that, she’s aware of the choices she’s made. She’s now a murderer. They’re going to find out. They’re going to know it’s her. And how can she stay?”

June is clearly thinking of a future that is so much bigger than herself, and we imagine that moving forward, there will be pain as a result of that. Yet, the show has laid the perfect groundwork to explain why we’re here and how capable June is of this leadership role. She also recognizes that there are few others who are ready or capable; there is little other choice in her mind but to fight.

Hopefully, we can see more of this fight play out when The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premieres, most likely in 2022.

