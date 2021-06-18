The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Yvonne Strahovski on Serena’s future







As we prepare for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, Serena’s future is a hot topic — where does she end up?

It’s pretty easy to guess what most fans would want for her at this point: A ticket right back to Gilead, where she becomes a Handmaid after she gives birth. They know that she can become pregnant and once she learns that Fred is dead the fear should hit her like a truck.

Here’s the thing about Serena Joy, though: She’s smart. She was always the more terrifying villain than Fred because she’s manipulative and finds a way to get on top of any situation. She’s a planner and an enforcer rolled all in one, and you have to figure that she’s already had a plan in the case something happened to Fred. Could that involve Mark? We know there are theories out there aplenty on that already.

Speaking via TVLine, here is what Yvonne Strahovski herself had to say when asked if Serena was already thinking towards her future:

One thousand percent. Oh yeah. I feel like she’s got that planned out in her brain already. She’s always five steps ahead in some way, shape or form…

I can see her becoming a political figure, and having success with her fan club in Canada, or something, you know? [She could] keep preaching what she used to preach, pre-Gilead. I can see her totally taking control, and being that person. But then again, I really think the fear of God is going to be put into her when she finds out what’s happened.

Let’s just all collectively cross our fingers and hope that season 5 shows us that moment where she finds out!

What do you want to see happen with Serena on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

