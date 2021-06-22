Is Cruel Summer new tonight on Freeform? More season 2 hopes







Is Cruel Summer new tonight on Freeform? If you come into this article with such a question, we’re pleased to help out! Not only that, we can talk a little bit further about what some of the long-term future holds.

Unfortunately, we don’t have much in the way of positive news to share at this very moment. After all, last week was the epic finale for the teen drama and now, we’re all left to sit around and wait to see what’s next. We know that there is a season 2 confirmed already, but there are questions aplenty as to what that season 2 will look like. For example, will it even have some of the same characters?

The last we heard, some of the creative team behind the scenes were still working on what the story for season 2 would look like. There’s a chance that they could continue the narrative of the characters we already have; another alternative is that they completely revamp the show and come up with something new. While we’re invested already in the people we saw during season 1, there is a substantial motive at present for shaking things up — it allows the writers some fantastic freedom and it also allows them to create something with as high of stakes as possible.

As for when a Cruel Summer season 2 would premiere, all signs point to it being at some point in 2022; because this is Freeform, we get the sense that they won’t want to wait all that long. They have younger viewers and with that comes a risk of them moving on to other things.

Odds are, we’ll hear something more about what season 2 could look like, and what the new cast will be, over the course of the weeks and months ahead.

