Cruel Summer season 2 spoilers: What could it look like?







We know that there will be a Cruel Summer season 2 coming to Freeform at some point in the relatively-near future. Yet, there are still some lingering questions. Take, for example, just what in the world this season will look like.

As most of you who watched the first season realize, we already had chance to see a beginning, middle, and end to that story. This puts the writers in an interesting position. Do they try to continue a story using the same characters, or go for more of an anthology format where every season tackles a different issue? There are merits to both ideas and at this point, it doesn’t sound like anything is certain.

Speaking in a new interview with People Magazine, executive producer Tia Napolitano notes that “anything is possible” when it comes to the future of the series, and they are just starting to talk about ideas. One thing that she does want to ensure no matter what is that there is another thought-provoking conversation at the center of wherever the story goes next:

“I really hope that we can tackle another important hard issue like we did with grooming. It’s opened up a lot of conversations and it’s been so well received and sparked a lot of interesting debates. We’re hoping to do that again … It’s a wild mystery that we laid down in episode one. I want to find something equally as wild. So, [we are] looking into other stories that feel kind of ripped from the headlines, the weird things that have gone on and captivated people and [we] want to pull in something equally crazy for season 2.”

Be prepared to also see more non-linear storytelling in season 2, which clearly has huge shoes to fill. The first season became one of Freeform’s biggest hits ever, and it may help to lift the network out of some ratings doldrums over the past little while.

