Cruel Summer season 2 premiere date: When could it air on Freeform?







Following tonight’s all-important finale, it only makes sense to want to know a little bit more about Cruel Summer season 2. Take, for example, when it could end up airing on Freeform.

The first thing to note here, of course, is that there’s going to be a season 2 happening! That was announced a little bit earlier in the day, and we’re not in the least surprised about it. One of the things that Freeform as a network desperately needs are shows that are going to generate conversation, especially among younger viewers. This one found a way to pay that off with a story that was complicated, nuanced, and certainly open to interpretation at times. Having a strong cast at the center of it certainly helped.

As for when season 2 is now going to premiere, you will be waiting for at least a while on it. The earliest we can imagine it back is spring/early summer 2022, given that it could take some time to put together scripts and get the cast and crew ready to go again. Also, we don’t think that this is the sort of show that should be rushed. We know that Freeform does like to get new episodes out fast to ensure that they don’t lose their audience, but creatively that may not be the best move. That’s especially the case with a show like this that is fairly focused in terms of what they are trying to do.

So while we know that another season is coming, don’t be shocked if you are stuck waiting for a LONG time to get some other details. Our expectation is that a premiere date will surface at some point early next year and at that point, we’ll be able to see a trailer/get some other scoop as to precisely what the future holds.

