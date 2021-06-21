NCIS season 19: Will Mark Harmon only appear in a few episodes?







While it’s been confirmed that Mark Harmon would be a part of NCIS season 19, there have long been questions on the episode count. The word “part-time” has been thrown about, but what does that really mean? In theory, it could mean anything from appearing in most episodes to just a small handful.

Unfortunately, some of the latest news out there suggests the latter rather than the former.

According to a report from TVLine, Harmon will only appear in a small number of episodes in season 19, with a source claiming that it’s “going to be in the low single digits.” This would more than likely mean that Gibbs will not be joining NCIS again in a formal capacity, and has decided that now is the right time for him to walk away. The only alternative is if he hammers down some part-time consultant gig.

So why use Harmon so infrequently? It may be tied to rumors that NCIS was going to end if Harmon left outright, and this is an arrangement that allows the show to stay on the air and keep the rest of the cast and crew employed. We’ve already reported that Veep alum Gary Cole is in talks to join the show; it’s very well possible that he could be filling the void Gibbs leaves behind. (Meanwhile, there’s a good chance that Katrina Law will be a series regular after Emily Wickersham’s exit.)

Note that CBS has yet to comment on this story, and we may have to wait until closer to the fall before all details about Harmon’s future are 100% official.

What are you think about NCIS season 19 with this new Mark Harmon news in mind?

