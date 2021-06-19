NCIS season 19 spoilers: Gary Cole in talks for significant role







There are a lot of mysteries out there about NCIS season 19, including how many episodes Mark Harmon will appear in after the explosive finale cliffhanger.

This week, however, we’re at least getting a sense of how the CBS show could be moving forward. According to a new report from Variety, prolific TV veteran Gary Cole (Veep, Chicago Fire, The Good Fight) is in talks to join the series in what could be a significant role. Details about his potential character are under wraps, but we would understand why producers would want Cole on board. We’re talking here about a familiar presence to many viewers and a guy who can play heroes, villains, and anything in between.

What’s also worth noting here is that the aforementioned site claims Cole is not the only new character that NCIS could add in season 19. This makes a certain degree of sense through the following lens — Maria Bello left during season 18, Emily Wickersham is now gone, and we still don’t have an episode count for either Harmon or David McCallum. With so many people either exiting or taking on reduced roles than they have in the past, it makes sense for NCIS to have new blood. Katrina Law could be a full-time cast member as Jessica Knight, but we’ll get a better sense of the rest of the cast when production kicks off later in the year.

Remember that NCIS season 19 is coming back this fall, but in a different timeslot Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern; it will be followed by new series NCIS: Hawaii, which recently kicked off production.

