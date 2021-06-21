Is Curtiss Cook leaving the Chi? Is Douda really dead?







Is Curtiss Cook leaving The Chi, and is his character of Douda actually dead following this weekend’s all-new episode? If you do come into this article with questions, we’re happy to dive into this a little bit more.

Let’s start things off with the following: For the time being, there is no 100% confirmation that Douda is gone. With that being said, we can’t say that it’s looking altogether great for the guy right now. We saw him shot in the closing minutes of tonight’s new episode, and we’re left with a rather enormous mystery that could define the rest of the season.

If this is truly the end for Douda right now, we understand what the story significance would be. This is a chance for the writers to dive into a story that would generate headlines all across the world. This is someone who made a lot of enemies and his apparent death would send shockwaves more or less throughout this world. Everyone would have their own reaction, and it would fulfil one of the central mantras of The Chi in “no one is safe.”

Yet, we do think there’s something to be said for Douda somehow surviving this and then the writers coming up with a revenge story after the fact. He had this aura around him where he thought no one could touch him or get to him. If he does survive this, it could force him to be more vulnerable and have a very-different sort of viewpoint of the world around him.

No matter the direction this story takes, we have a feeling we’re going to in for some big, dramatic reveals over the rest of the season. There is a lot of story left to tell!

What did you think about the events of The Chi season 4 episode 5?

Do you think that Douda could be gone for good? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

