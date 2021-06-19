Chicago Fire season 10 spoilers: Will we get update on Brett’s sister?







We know that there’s a Chicago Fire season 10 coming on NBC this fall, just as we know there are a lot of things we want answers on. Take, for example, that big water-based cliffhanger, the future of Casey and Brett, or even what the structure of Firehouse 51 could be in the future.

When it comes to Sylvie, there’s also one other question to wonder about that is separate from Casey: Her baby sister Amelia. Is there a chance that we could see her again moving forward? Based on what we’re hearing from Derek Haas right now, it seems like there’s a good chance of that. Check out some of what he had to say in a new interview with TVLine:

“Amelia, we were going to do this season, and logistically, with [the virus], we couldn’t have a baby on set.”

That should be a pretty clear indicator that the writers want to explore more of this story, and they probably will down the road. In general, Haas’ explanation for the lack of Amelia is similar to what many shows had to do with babies/extremely young cast members over the past year. No one wanted to take any unnecessary risks, so the priority was really being patient and knowing that they can revisit some of these stories down the road.

Chicago Fire season 10 does not premiere on NBC until a little later in the year, but we hope to have news on a specific date over the coming months. If the show can get back to a non-pandemic shooting schedule, we imagine that production will begin at some point before the end of July.

