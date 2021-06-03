Chicago Fire season 10 spoilers: Is another big crossover ahead?







If you are hoping to see another big crossover on Chicago Fire season 10, we come bearing some good news! All three of the One Chicago shows are plotting to get back into the crossover game again after having to sit out most of the past year. The health crisis obviously made things difficult, since you had to isolate the individual casts in order to ensure that there was as little cross-contamination as possible.

Moving forward, however, things are going to be a little bit different. Speaking via TVLine, executive producer Derek Haas noted that there are some plans already in the works to do it as the second installment of the season. Yet, that doesn’t mean that it’s guaranteed to happen:

We’ve already started talking about ideas for it and to do one in the vein of ‘Infection,’ where it was three big episodes with all three shows represented in all three hours. That would be ideal. Hopefully, the pandemic will be closer to being under control by then, and we’ll have more people back and we can cross people over a bit more easily.

For now, we’re cautiously optimistic that this can happen given that there’s still a month-plus to go until production starts, and there is not even a guarantee that some of these episodes will shoot in order. If the crossover doesn’t work early on for whatever reason, there’s also a chance it could be pushed further on down the road.

We know that these events can be logistical headaches for the cast, crew, and writers alike. With that being said, they are also some of the highest-rated episodes of a given season. Producers obviously know that viewers really enjoy these, and after so much time away from them, it will be fun to dip our metaphorical toes into the crossover pond once more.

More than likely, all of One Chicago will return to NBC in either late September or October.

Related – Be sure to get some additional updates on Chicago Fire, including when it could return on NBC

What sort of crossover are you wanting to see with Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also stick around the site for even more updates all summer long. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







