The Chi season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Emmett tries to comfort Jada







When The Chi season 4 episode 5 arrives on Showtime this weekend, be prepared already for a lot of stories around Emmett.

In particular, brace for one of the most emotional scenes you’ve seen with the character and Jada. We know that she’s in the midst of a difficult, heartbreaking cancer battle, and it’s one that there is no guarantee she will make it through. Yet, we know that she has people around her encouraging her to fight on.

If you watch a sneak peek for episode 5 over at the link here, you can see Emmett trying his best to reach out to his mom — he gets her a juicer, the sort of thing he’s heard can help people live a long time. He’s obviously concerned and wants to do what he can to help — even when it comes to prayer. There are some painful parts of this conversation, but also humor, as well; you can’t just completely change who Emmett is for the sake of just one scene.

How does Jada respond to all of this? She tries to console Emmett back, telling him that the doctors are optimistic and that she will do what she can to keep fighting. She knows that it’s the sort of thing that he needs to hear and with that, she tries to keep some of her own fears tucked away.

The best moment comes at the end, where the two make it clear that they love each other. They’re going to have their own struggles — we know that Emmett has that open-relationship story right now with Tiff — but they’re still going to have these moments. They can and won’t be forgotten as we move through the rest of this season.

