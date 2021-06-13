The Chi season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Kiesha goes into labor







Want to know some of what lies ahead on The Chi season 4 episode 5? For starters, it kicks off with a huge moment in Kiesha’s life. She’s going into labor!

We know that the story around this has been painful for her, to put it mildly. This has been a long, traumatic, and difficult journey. Yet, this birth represents another beginning for her. It’s a chance to get into another phase of her life, and we can only hope that things end up okay for her on the other side. We don’t want to create any sort of broad assumption here, mostly because this is a show where there are a tendency for terrible things to happen.

For a few more details about the story coming up beyond this character, go ahead and check out the full synopsis for The Chi season 4 episode 5 below:

Douda, Roselyn and Marcus prepare for the gala. Kiesha goes into labor. Kevin and Jemma’s relationship reaches a breaking point. Trig and Shaad have a falling out.

Based on the promo that came out after this weekend’s new episode, it is fair to assume already that politics will continue to have a major role in what lies ahead. This is one of the things that this show does so well — they often find a way to balance out both large and small-scale elements of what it’s like living in Chicago. You hear these big promises for change and you hope that they will continue to impact your life … even if not all of them end up holding water.

Based on where we are in the story now, it is pretty fair to assume that the storytelling is only going to ramp up from here on out. Brace yourself for that in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Chi right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 4 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also stick around for some additional updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







