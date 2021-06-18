Dynasty season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Fallon’s expansion plan







As you prepare for Dynasty season 4 episode 8, you gotta brace yourself for Fallon to face new obstacles. What would the show be if she didn’t?

This season has been an exciting one for Elizabeth Gillies’ character so far, and for a multitude of reasons. She’s taken on more business responsibilities that ever before, but she’s still not satisfied! (Hey, this show is in part about wealth.) The challenge coming her way this time could be tied to a major blast from the past — someone she knew back in college.

Want some more details? This is an episode entitled “Your Sick and Self-Serving Vendetta,” and you can get a little bit more insight on the story below:

COLLATERAL DAMAGE – As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) continues to work on expanding Fallon Unlimited, she crosses paths with an old college friend, who is more than what he seems. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) throws himself into his work to occupy his time. Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) support each other until they realize they both want the same thing. Dominique (Michael Michele) and Blake (Grant Show) secretly scheme together. Fallon and Liam (Adam Huber) work together with surprising results. Also starring Elaine Hendrix, Daniella Alonso, Sam Underwood, Alan Dale, and Maddison Brown. The episode was written by Libby Wells and directed by Melanie Mayron (#408). Original airdate 6/25/2021.

Here’s your programming update…

If you caught our update on Charmed a little bit earlier in the day, you’re aware of it going on hiatus on July 2. We’ll just throw this out there now: This isn’t happening with Dynasty. You’ll see new episodes continue to run straight through, even two days before July 4. What does this signal? The CW really doesn’t care about live ratings with this show. That’s probably a good thing; with the numbers it gets in the US, you would think it would’ve been canceled ages ago. It’s streaming numbers and international audience carries it through.

