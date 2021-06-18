Charmed season 3 episode 16 spoilers: Save the future at all costs!







As you prepare for Charmed season 3 episode 16 next week, there are a lot of things to unpack. Take, the role of time-travel in this season. We’ve seen it explored already and within this episode, we’re going to have the classic “change the present to save the future” story that we’ve seen in a number of other shows.

Is this trope a little played out? In some ways sure, but what makes it work for Charmed is that you’re combining a little of this with witchcraft, spells, and the sort of stuff that typically doesn’t occupy the drama. Plus, you’re also combining the story of The Charmed Ones with what is going on with Harry, who has been on this immortality kick for a good part of the season. He’s been moving forward with a particular agenda, not quite remembering that for every decision, there are consequences … and there could be some huge ones coming his way before the season comes to a close.

Curious in getting a few more details all about what lies ahead? Check out the full synopsis for this episode (entitled “What to Expect When You’re Expecting the Apocalypse”) below:

READY FOR ANYTHING – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must track down the Whispering Evil in the present in order to save the future; Harry (Rupert Evans) fears his mortality journey may change him…for the worse. Also starring Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Joey Falco and Carrie Williams (#316). Original airdate 6/25/21.

One quick programming note

This episode will serve as the final one for the next couple of weeks; leading into the Fourth of July holiday, there is no new episode on July 2. Charmed will come back the week after, with the finale currently set to air on July 16.

