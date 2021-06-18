Manifest season 4: Discussions ongoing with Netflix, Warner Bros. TV







We know that Manifest fans have been eagerly awaiting news that their show is revived, and there’s another sign of hope emerging this morning.

According to a report from Deadline, there are currently discussions underway between Netflix and studio Warner Bros. TV about the canceled show continuing on their platform. NBC formally ended the three-season run earlier this week, but the first two seasons of Manifest have shown themselves to be extremely popular on the streaming service following their very-recent debut. (Season 3 is currently unavailable on the platform.)

It is worth noting that these talks are still early and with that, there is no guarantee that they will produce a season 4. Nonetheless, Netflix is looking at the financial viability of picking the show up — even if it is generating viewership for them, will it produce additional revenue? There are more factors that go into this than just the number of people watching.

One thing that Manifest does have going for it is that there is an established framework already for Warner Bros. TV shows at Netflix. Lucifer was revived there after airing for three seasons at Fox, and that turned out to be an extremely smart decision. Meanwhile, Netflix has also played host to Longmire, which comes from within the WBTV family, and also the very-successful Fuller House. These shows prove that there is a longstanding creative relationship that could be expanded here.

We know that originally, creator Jeff Rake had a plan for Manifest that would run the show for six seasons. While a revival on Netflix wouldn’t make it certain that we’d get to see the full story, it would at least allow the passengers of Flight 828 a second life. Not only that, but it could remind everyone further that heavily-serialized shows like this many just not be made for network TV anymore. They could end up working best at a place where binge-watching is possible.

Hopefully, a decision on a season 4 will be made over the coming weeks.

