Jack Messina leaving Manifest after three seasons; changes for Cal







We know that the Manifest season 3 finale was full of surprises — and it includes the potential departure of multiple actors. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Last night, we discussed the likely departure of Athena Karkanis from the series, as Grace was stabbed by Angelina. We have yet to see any indication that she will survive, though it is possible in a show like this that she could have some sort of role regardless.

The other news worth reporting now is tied to Jack Messina, who plays the character of Grace and Ben’s son Cal for the first three seasons. In a post on Twitter last night, showrunner Jeff Rake responded to a question about Messina’s potential departure by saying “he will be so missed.” In the closing minutes, the character was aged up to how old he would be if Flight 828 never happened, with Ty Doran now playing the part. How that happened and what’s next for the character is just one of many mysteries moving into season 4.

In his own post on Twitter last night (see below), Messina himself thanked Rake for trusting him to play the part of Cal, and allowing him to go on this journey the past few years. He did a fantastic job of ushering in this new version, which we hope will be a key part of a season 4. The unfortunate news, even while we’re writing this, is that it’s still unclear whether or not another season will happen. Rake and the writers do have a plan for the future, but it’s really up to NBC as to whether or not they want to keep things going. We are staying hopeful, we truly love this show!

No matter where Manifest goes from here, it’s fair to say that Messina has a bright future in TV. As for whether or not he could still appear in flashbacks, never say never right?

Are you going to miss Jack Messina on Manifest as young Cal?

Thank you @jeff_rake I am extremely grateful to have been a part of this amazing show. Thank you for believing in me and trusting me with the part of Cal. Our #Manifest family will always be special. ✈️ — Jack Messina (@theJackMessina) June 11, 2021

