Yellowstone season 4: The most difficult part of premiere date wait







If you are like most people out there, then odds are you’re eager to get more Yellowstone season 4 news. We expected something by now! Or, to be specific, we actually expected something long before now. We’ve debated aplenty on the reasons behind the premiere-date wait, with the prevailing one in our eyes being that the network wants to get to the other side of the July 4 holiday before they start airing new episodes.

Rather than spending more time discussing possible premiere dates (we’ve done a lot of that already), let’s shift the focus slightly into something else: The most frustrating part of said wait.

To us, the question we’re left to wonder is this: Why aren’t we getting confirmation as to the reason why we’re all still waiting? The show remains active on social media, but we’re not in a spot where there’s some near-constant flow of updates. If they at least shared the reason behind the wait, they’d probably make their own lives easier since 90% of the questions about the series are at this point about a premiere date.

So why isn’t the network doing this? It’s two-fold. For starters, not announcing anything is giving them a LOT of engagement. If they were to announce a reason for the delay, then everyone would just go away for a while. Ever heard of the phrase “any publicity is good publicity”? That may be a part of the equation.

Beyond that, we do still posture that the network may not be 100% sure on their start date yet. All we can say with certainty is that it’s coming this year, and we like to imagine that they’d want to do it before the NFL season starts and there is a whole lot more in the way of competition. Ultimately, we’ll have to see what the future holds here.

