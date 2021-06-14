America’s Got Talent video: Klek Entos performs terrifying magic







For those of you looking for something different from America’s Got Talent, can we introduce you to Klek Entos? He is the subject of the latest sneak peek below, and he may be the most terrifying act since The Sacred Riana.

It is inevitable that these two magicians are going to draw comparisons, as stylistically they are looking for something similar — they use their character and their performance to draw emotion out of the judges. We’d say that Riana’s character was perhaps a little more frightening, but the showmanship and the reveals Klek uses are a little over the top.

The trick that he pulls off in this audition is cool on a number of different levels. Take, for starters, the fact that he utilizes fire, inkblots, and a number of other effects that lend themselves to psychological horror. Then, consider the fact that he is able to conjure up a spider, only to then make it disappear again later on.

We’re not going to pretend as though the nuts-and-bolts of this preview are different than what we’ve seen from other magicians — it falls into a very specific category that should be familiar to fans all over the country. What makes him memorable is how he pulls it off and how so much of it just feels natural. There are no nerves present here and it’s all about producing something that looks and feels different. He’s easily deserving of moving forward.

If you are curious, Entos has been a part of the Got Talent universe already, having performed previously on the French version of the show. If you are looking for variety acts that are completely new to the franchise, you’re going to have a hard time finding them at this point. We may produce a lot of great singers here in the US, but magic and danger acts are a much more specialized audience.

Related – Be sure to watch another sneak peek from tomorrow’s episode

What do you think about Klek Entos as an America’s Got Talent act?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around for some additional updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







