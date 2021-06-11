America’s Got Talent video: T.3 auditions with ‘Into the Unknown’ cover







There is a new episode of America’s Got Talent coming to NBC this Tuesday, so why not be blown away by T.3 in advance?

When you look at these three guys, you can pretty easily assume that they’re going to be a vocal trio. However, what may surprise you is the range of their voices! They do a cover of “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II that has big notes, theatricality, and harmonies like nobody’s business. There’s a lot of great stuff here! We almost wish that there was less backing music and crowd noise so that you could enjoy the purity of these voices a little bit more.

We don’t think we need to say whether or not these guys deserve to make it through to the next round: Of course they do! It mostly comes down to whether or not they can go far in the live shows. America will be the deciding factor on that, and that’s why it is so smart that they continue to perform commercially-popular songs with a twist. There are few things viewers love more than hearing something familiar in a totally new light — it gives them that jolt of nostalgia, while at the same time it doesn’t feel like you’re watching/listening to a karaoke regurgitation of something you already know.

Before we go, there’s one more thing to mention here: Because of a broadcast of the US Olympic trials, America’s Got Talent will only be one hour on Tuesday. To go along with that, it’s airing later than usual at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. Prepare for that in advance! Because it’s a shorter show, it’s hard to say for certain if there’s going to be a Golden Buzzer or not. That’s just something we’ll have to wait on!

