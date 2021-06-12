Westworld season 4 spoilers: Prodigal Son actress joins in big role







There aren’t many concrete details out there about Westworld season 4, but we can at least give you today some casting news!

According to a new report from Deadline, Prodigal Son actress Aurora Perrineau has signed up for an important recurring role in the HBO sci-fi drama. To the surprise of no one, the network isn’t commenting much on her character, but the site does note that she will appear in at least five episodes. Westworld is an ambitious show with a lot of effects and filming challenges; with that, we imagine that we are still months away from its return.

As for what this casting means for Perrineau’s future on a potential Prodigal Son season 3, the operative word in the casting is “recurring.” Depending on scheduling, there’s still a chance that she could be a part of another season, but that depends on both the story and whether or not the currently-canceled show can find another home. We know already that HBO Max (one of the homes that made the most sense) passed on the idea of picking up the show and since that time, there hasn’t been any other buzz. We would love for it to happen, but things do remain fairly quiet. (If Warner Bros. TV does stop shopping the show outright, we’re sure that news will come out about that.)

As for when Westworld will start to reveal a little more about Aurora’s season 4 role, you’ll probably be waiting until at least the trailer reveal, if not longer. With the way that this story tends to operate, they’ll keep the casting under wraps until the best-last minute and be rather pleased with themselves for it.

