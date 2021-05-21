Prodigal Son season 3: HBO Max reportedly passes on revival







A number of shows have been canceled over the past few weeks, but the end of Prodigal Son certainly caused more of an uproar than most. That’s especially the case now that we’ve seen the season 2 finale and the epic cliffhanger tied to Malcolm and Martin.

It goes without saying that fans of the show want to see it land somewhere — and the same goes for the producers and the studio Warner Bros. TV. Of course, doing this is easier said than done, especially when its most-likely suitor has already said “no” to the idea of a pickup.

According to a report from Deadline, HBO Max has opted to not order a season 3, citing the other programming that they are shelling out money for right now. This was the streaming home for the first two seasons, so it only made sense for them to pick it up. Alas, that’s not going to happen now.

Is there still hope that another season could land elsewhere? Sure, since the studio is still shopping it around. We actually think that it’d make a good companion for The Blacklist on NBC Friday nights, but we don’t see too much evidence that this is going to happen. One of the big challenges that a show like this faces is making sure that its content fits their brand, and also that it can be financially profitable in a new home. It’s not just about finding a way to get viewers to watch it, but also convince a network/streaming service that it’s worth a promotional investment. You’d have to acquire at least a good chunk of the Fox viewers if it is to be some sort of hit. That’s a far from guaranteed thing.

In the end, we do think that the search for more Prodigal Son will continue at least over the course of the next few weeks. If you love the show, prepare for that in advance.

