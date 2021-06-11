The Good Doctor season 5 spoilers: How will Dr. Mateo factor in?







There are a number of things to be excited about with The Good Doctor season 5, whether it be Shaun and Lea’s engagement or Morgan and Park admitting their feelings to each other. These are stories that will certainly play out over time!

With that being said, we want to talk about something a little different here — a new addition in Dr. Mateo! It was recently confirmed that Osvaldo Benavides will be a series regular as the character moving forward, and it’s going to be exciting to see this character out of Guatemala!

We know that the character has a romantic entanglement with Lim, but what else could be next for him? Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what executive producer David Shore had to say:

I love that he comes from a different place, a different world and has a different point of view. He has been through very different things. He is diverse in many ways, and that is what I am excited about. The writers’ room is just starting up, and we are going to be exploring that.

We do think getting a character like this in the St. Bonaventure Hospital is going to be exciting, largely because after four years, you do need a new infusion of energy. Also, this character is not a new doctor fresh out of medical school; he has experience and a certain way of doing things. It’s inevitable that this is going to lead to some conflict, and we’re interested to learn more of what that is going to look like.

The Good Doctor season 5 is going to premiere on ABC this fall — in due time, we imagine that a few more updates are going to arrive as to what’s coming next!

