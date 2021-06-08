The Good Doctor season 5: Is there any chance at a Claire return?







If you watched last night’s The Good Doctor season 4 finale, it makes sense if you are a little sad over Claire’s departure. How can you not be, all things considered? She was a valuable part of the show family and she and Shaun had a friendship that is going to be hard to replicate.

We’ve already reported the reason behind Claire’s exit: It was Antonia Thomas’ decision to move on. She wanted to try some other things in her career and with that, the producers and studio honored her request. She did also say that she would be open to returning down the road, and that seems to be something that all parties would consider. In a new interview with TVLine, here is what showrunner David Shore had to say on that subject:

“…We would love to find places to bring her back. She’s such a part of this world, and will always be a part of this world, so it will be lovely to see [Claire], for her to bring a story to us, or just to come in for the highlights of peoples’ lives.”

Whether or not that return comes in season 5 remains to be seen, but we know that we’d be happy to see it happen. To us the time that would make the most sense is for the 100th episode of the show, though that would probably not be until we get around to a season 6. It’s not confirmed as of yet that The Good Doctor will make it that far, but we’re reasonably optimistic about it. Given its status as one of the most-watched shows all over the globe, ABC and studio Sony would be silly to try to end this a little too early on. There are absolutely still a number of stories worth telling.

Related – Check out more news on when The Good Doctor will return for a season 5

Do you want to see a Claire return moving into The Good Doctor season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other insight. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







