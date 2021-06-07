The Good Doctor season 5 premiere date hopes: When will it air?







After tonight’s epic finale, we understand if you are clamoring for The Good Doctor season 5 premiere date news. We’re talking about one of the most popular series all over the world, and we know that this show has a tendency to wrap up seasons in a way that leaves you clamoring for more.

The most important news to report here is, in fact, the news that The Good Doctor has been already renewed! Not only that, but the writers are already at work trying to figure out what the next chapter of the show is going to look like. We’ve heard a few things already about some of the changes. For example, Antonia Thomas (Claire) will not be returning for the fifth season; meanwhile, Osvaldo Benavides, Noah Galvin, and Bria Samoné Henderson are all coming on as regulars. Benavides has only been around for the final part of this season as Dr. Mateo, but clearly, he made a very strong impression in just a short period of time. There has been a lot of cast turnover on this show over the years, but that may be tied to how much things change at hospitals in real life. Nobody stays in the same place or the same field forever.

So when will The Good Doctor season 5 actually premiere? We know that it is coming back this fall, but also that “fall” is in itself a relative term and can mean a lot of different things. Our personal hope is that we see the show on at some point in either late September or early October, that was we can get a solid run of episodes this fall. We’re sure that ABC would love to see most of their shows get back to a typically fall/spring schedule as soon as humanly possible.

More than likely, further news on a premiere date will be announced at some point this summer, in conjunction with the rest of the ABC fall schedule.

