Is Stephanie Szostak leaving A Million Little Things, role of Delilah?







Is Stephanie Szostak leaving A Million Little Things moving into season 4? Last night’s finale may have made you wonder. After all, the Delilah character is contemplating a big move to France, and could take a lot of her family with her!

With that being said, we’re at a point in the story where nothing is 100% settled and this could go either way. Yet, much of Delilah’s season 3 story was based on Stephanie’s availability — she is based in the United States, and the quarantine/travel requirements during the global health crisis made it more difficult for her to appear in every episode (this show films in Vancouver, Canada). Storywise, what’s coming up in season 4 is still under wraps, but the good news is this: There are no plans for Szostak to leave the show altogether.

Speaking following the season 3 finale to TVLine, here is what showrunner DJ Nash had to say on the subject of Delilah’s future:

“As we’re trying to figure out where we’re going next season, there’s a version where the entire family moves to France. There’s a version where just Delilah moves to France, and then there’s a version where they talk her into staying … [We are] making sure that on a personal level, Stephanie and her family are comfortable with the amount that we’re going to ask her to do next year. This is not the end of Delilah.”

There appear to be two driving forces behind the Delilah storyline at present: What’s going on with Stephanie away from the show, and also the right decision for the character herself to make? It goes without saying, but Delilah is hugely essential to this story. Think about the relationships that she has with the rest of the ensemble.

Beyond Delilah, of course there are a LOT of other things that the show producers need to figure out. Take, for example, what’s going to happen with Gary after that clearly-calculated move to go after Peter. After there was not enough evidence to arrest him, Gary decided to take matters into his own hands.

