A Million Little Things season 4 premiere date hopes on ABC







After tonight’s finale on ABC, odds are you’ll be curious about A Million Little Things season 4. Take, for example, when it will premiere, or even when it starts filming?

There are a few different things to talk through within this piece, but let’s begin with this: There is another season coming! That news was first confirmed earlier this spring, and it seems that the network has no intention of kicking this series to the curb anytime soon. This allows them to really take time to craft this meaningful character-based drama, which is something that a lot of viewers are craving at this point in time. Season 4 was the timeliest season of A Million Little Things yet as viewers saw their lives reflected in the stories on-screen; maybe that offered up some healing to those who are struggling.

As for when you will see new episodes air, the plan is to keep the show in the same Wednesday timeslot that it was in for much of the past several weeks. It will follow ABC’s comedy lineup, which does produce some ratings challenges; yet, with a loyal following A Million Little Things should be able to persevere beyond that. There is no firm premiere date, but the network seems to be angling towards start dates in late September or early October. To the best of their ability, they want to get things a little back to some sort of normalcy.

Filming for season 4 should commence a little bit later this summer in Vancouver, British Columbia. If past tradition holds, A Million Little Things could be one of the first network shows to start filming for the fall — this allows them to take advantage of more of the pleasant summer weather in the area.

Related – Be sure to get more news on A Million Little Things right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 4?

When do you want to see it back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







