The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 9: Is a June and Fred scene coming?







The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 9 will stream on Hulu this Wednesday, and there is quite a bit of ground to cover! This episode will have the challenge of trying to encapsulate so much of where June is mentally, and what her next moves are to try and locate Hannah. It could also showcase the aftermath of that hearing where we saw Elisabeth Moss give an Emmy worthy performance. We’ve seen June speak her mind to Serena in private, and also tell her truth about Gilead in public.

Yet, one thing we have not seen as of late is a powerful, personal scene between June and Fred … but rest assured, this watershed moment is coming. We just have to wait to seen if it’s in Wednesday’s episode or the upcoming season finale.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 8 video up at the Matt & Jess YouTube Channel!! We talk about the big speech June gave and so much more in the video below! We’ll be back tomorrow to discuss episode 9, so hit the SUBSCRIBE button so you don’t miss it our new video!

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, actor Joseph Fiennes makes it clear that you will see a Fred/June scene like no other very soon:

In terms of Fred and June, we will [see an important moment soon]. One of my favorite scenes will encapsulate exactly that dynamic. This has been the season of [two-person scenes]. Because of [virus] restrictions, we’re rendered to just two people in a room — but I have to say, it’s gotten richer because of it. We get to see wonderful moments with actors, and I love O-T [Fagbenle]’s opening up of Luke that we haven’t seen. The fallout you know of that relationship has been wonderful to examine. But we do get to see, in terms of Fred and June, one of my favorite scenes, if not the most favorite scene of the season for me, later on.

We would hope that this moment is tethered to the further fall of either the Waterfords or Gilead as a whole, but after seeing the public support for Fred and Serena we aren’t sure how things are going to play out. It’s been confirmed for some time that a Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is coming, so it’s hard to imagine the producers metaphorically blowing up the Gilead society this season. Nonetheless, it will be nice to see June speak her mind to Fred … or at the very least, do something that leads to him having some kind of self reflection.

Related – See some additional scoop on tomorrow’s episode 9!

What do you think will happen to Fred and Serena through the rest of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4?

Share your early predictions now in the comments! (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







