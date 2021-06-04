The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 9 spoilers: A new look at ‘Progress’







In the event that you did not know already, The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 9 is the penultimate episode of the season, we are nearing the end folks! During this episode (entitled “Progress”), you will see June and Luke team up like never before. Meanwhile, Janine will continue to do her best to survive now that she is back under Gilead control. We’ve said it before and we will say it again – Janine is really underestimated in this world and her ability to be able to adapt and play out a situation is a skill that not many have in this environment.

Oh, and of course Serena and Fred also have some stuff going on — not that we’re anywhere near as enthused about their stories since those two are the absolute worst people.

Did you miss our latest video on The Handmaid’s Tale? Then watch our review on this week’s episode below! Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube as we have new videos on The Handmaid’s Tale the rest of the season and you don’t want to miss those.

Below, you can get a few more details on season 4 episode 9 courtesy of a new synopsis (via SpoilerTV):

June and Luke work together to save Hannah, reaching out to Lawrence and Nick for help. Serena and Fred greet unexpected visitors from Gilead. Janine tries to assist Aunt Lydia when a Handmaid-in-training goes on a hunger strike at the Red Center.

Those who watched the promo for this episode knew already that June and Nick would be reuniting, so now there’s a little more context on what that means. Seeing Luke work alongside her is a nice continuation from episode 8, where she confided in him about the last time she saw Hannah. For the first time, it feels like the two are turning a corner together.

As for whether or not Lawrence and Nick are really about to help her, that’s where things get a little more complicated. While Nick would want to help June the best he can, Lawrence has long shown himself rather difficult to read or understand his motivations. He’s a wildcard.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news on The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 9?

How do you think June’s story will unfold building into the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We will have more scoop on the show coming throughout the rest of the season. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







