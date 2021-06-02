The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale







Next week The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 9 is set to arrive on Hulu, and signs point to it being enormous. How could it not be? This is the penultimate episode of the season, and we’re building towards a conclusion that could change the game for the series once more.

Take, for example, what June is going to do now. She’s found a place now where she can channel some of her rage, and also contemplate more of what she wants for her future. We know that she wants to find Hannah, and we don’t think that she’s going to be able to stop her quest at any point in the near future.

In the promo below, you can see Elisabeth Moss’ character trying to speak seemingly to Commander Lawrence on the subject. Whether or not she gets somewhere remains to be seeing, but she is still going to try.

Where things also get interesting coming up is with the Serena storyline. What happens if Gilead believes that her and Fred’s son is their property, and they also realize that Serena is capable of having children? They could easily shift her over to becoming a handmaid, which is something we’re kind of shocked she hasn’t realized before now, and we know already that Fred has no probably selling her out. This could be a tough ending for Yvonne Strahovski’s character, though it’s one that may give June some satisfaction after what Serena put her through.

