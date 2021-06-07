The Bachelorette video: Andrew Spencer tries an accent for Katie Thurston







Tonight’s premiere of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston is just a few hours away from now, so why not let us help get your excitement up with a new sneak peek?

This time around, we’re introducing you to a suitor in Andrew Spencer who has a rather cheeky introduction. If you look below, you can see him greet Katie coming out of a gorgeous old-timey car. Then, you hear his accent! Clearly, he’s heard the tales about the appeal of a man with a suave, sophisticated accent.

Here’s the truth about his accent — Andrew isn’t actually from Vienna, Austria, as he first claims. He’s from Chicago! He fesses up to it after about thirty seconds and he and Katie have a good laugh. The funny thing is, his entire story isn’t a lie. Andrew does live in Vienna for much of the year, as he plays American football for a team based in the country. He’s one of the few contenders this season with this sort of experience living on another continent, and this could separate him from the pack.

Personally, he’s someone we’d like to see Katie have more conversations with. It’d be nice to learn more about why he chose to play football overseas and the struggles that come along with that. While you do have an opportunity to pursue a lifelong dream, there are big sacrifices that go along with it including having to spend a lengthy period of time away from your friends and loved ones.

This sneak peek also gives you a better sense of how Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will be involved in the first night — it doesn’t seem like they have much of a sense of what’s coming up with the guys and like Katie, they are there with her for the ride. Expect some running commentary!

He had me at "Hello, my love." 😍 Get ready for #TheBachelorette premiere tonight at 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/P5Z33yL4BA — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 7, 2021

