The Bachelorette video: Is John Hersey a Katie Thurston frontrunner?







With the premiere of The Bachelorette with leading lady Katie Thurston coming in two days, isn’t it nice to meet a new suitor in John Hersey?

The sneak peek below from Monday’s episode is your first look at what to expect from the 27-year old bartender from Pacific Beach, California. He comes across as friendly and engaging right away to Katie, which leads to her commenting immediately after meeting him that he is totally her type. Then, he turns back around after walking away and she wonders if he overheard her. There’s something super-awkward and endearing about the whole thing, and if this is what the rest of Katie’s season looks like, we could be setting the stage for a great summer! This show is always best with an open and self-aware lead, plus also contenders who are there for the romance and fun of the experience. Yes, there will be drama, but it shouldn’t overwhelm the show like seasons we’ve seen in the past.

What we know about Katie’s season is that it was filmed in a similar environment to both Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ and Matt’s seasons, where everything took place within a bubble environment. The show will have to get creative with some of their dates, and that means they are probably more reliant than ever on big personalities to carry the day for them.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Yup, John's her type. Now we want to know if he heard her! Don't miss #TheBachelorette premiere Monday! pic.twitter.com/dD6NxYfpXT — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 4, 2021

