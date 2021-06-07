The Flash season 7 finale spoilers: Carlos Valdes will return







While Tuesday night’s new episode of The Flash is being billed as the final one for Carlos Valdes, we’re getting more of a sense now of the character’s long-term future. He will be back! Granted, it will only be a for a brief period of time, but it’s better to have him than not have him at all.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly based largely on Cisco Ramon’s farewell, here is some of what Valdes had to say about coming back:

Yeah, I’m coming back, baby, for the last two! I think it’s really flattering and gratifying to get to do a big old goodbye, and then come in as a surprise at the very end to help the team take down on a formidable foe.

Hearing this does make us a little bit more optimistic that we will also see Cisco back at some other point before the series ends, whenever of course that may be. The Flash will match the longevity of Arrow with its upcoming season, and we’ve yet to hear anything suggesting that season 8 will be the final one on The CW. There are clearly a lot of stories still worth telling, especially when you consider that Bart Allen is just now entering the world of this show.

With that being said, we’ll certainly miss Cisco and what he did bring to the table. He was a special character in this world for a long time, someone who brought levity and humor to what could at times be life-threatening situations for the entire team. His short-lived death at the hands of Reverse-Flash in season 1 still feels to us like one of the show’s saddest moments. (We at least remember choking up during that episode than almost any other.)

