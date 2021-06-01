Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? On season 7 episode 12, beyond







Is The Flash new tonight on The CW, and beyond just that, what sort of stories can you expect to see coming up? As you would imagine, there are a few things to talk through here!

The first thing we should say is that we understand any confusion that a lot of people out there have. There is no new episode of The Flash on the air tonight, even though originally, season 7 episode 12 (entitled “Good-Bye Vibrations”) was scheduled to come out. That episode, the final one for Carlos Valdes, has been pushed back a week. There isn’t a specific reason given for the change, but it does give us a chance to prepare a little bit more for that emotional goodbye.

Want some more news on Cisco’s final episode, or what’s coming the week after? Rest assured, we’ve got info on both things below!

Season 7 episode 12, “Good-Bye Vibrations” – CISCO LEAVES CENTRAL CITY – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamila (guest star Victoria Park) tell the team they are leaving Central City. However, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) don’t have much time to digest the news because a new version of Rainbow Raider (guest star Jona Xiao) strikes and OG Team Flash must join together one final time to save the city. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (#712). Original airdate 6/8/2021

If you want more news on why Valdes is leaving, be sure to check out the link here.

Season 7 episode 13, “Masquerade” – CECILE IS TRAPPED – Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past in order to break free from a psychic prison. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for Cisco but makes a mistake that puts Barry (Grant Gustin) in serious danger. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) investigates Kristen Kramer’s old military ties and discovers an unsettling truth. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Christina M. Walker (#713). Original airdate 6/15/2021.

What do you want to see on The Flash season 7 episode 12?

Are you sad that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know in the comments and after you do that, remember to stick around for some other coverage. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







