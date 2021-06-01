Why is Carlos Valdes leaving The Flash, Cisco Ramon? He explains







Why is Carlos Valdes leaving The Flash, and his character of Cisco Ramon after so many years on the show?

For many people who have been following this show closely for a while, it’s probably clear that this moment was coming. Valdes has been absent for stretches before, and with the character of Chester having an expanded role, it was all the more clear that Cisco would probably not be long for this world. This will manifest itself further when next week’s goodbye episode airs. He has a chance to start a new life away from Central City and, in the aftermath of that, we’ll see precisely where things go.

In a new interview with TVLine, Valdes explained that leaving the show is something that has been on his mind for a while, even if it only recently started to manifest itself in a real way:

Doing this kind of show with the sort of commitment that comes with it, it happened very fast, and I think that at the time I was in a place where I was still figuring out my life. And right around Season 4, I started debating what the end for this character might look like. So, that seed was always there, but it didn’t really start becoming a reality until much later on — like, the end of Season 5, Season 6, where I started to become more comfortable with the idea of, “Oh, I think there’s a good way to put an end to this chapter.”

Carlos is not the only longtime regular leaving the show this season, as Tom Cavanagh has technically already done so. (The aforementioned site notes that you will have a chance to see him on the show again this season; we like to think both could make appearances, as well, whenever the story concludes for good.)

