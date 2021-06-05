Good Witch season 7 episode 4 sneak peek: Joy’s sleeping trouble







Tomorrow night Good Witch season 7 episode 4 is coming to Hallmark Channel — so of course, we’re expecting a lot of fun stuff!

For the sake of the latest sneak peek below, though, our focus is on an all-important question: Why is Joy struggling so much when it comes to sleeping? She tells Martha that she was in bed at around 10 o’clock and with that in mind, she should be well-rested and ready to go. Alas, that’s just not the case! Luckily, it does seem like Martha has some remedies for her to try — and they’re ones that she just so happens to keep around the office! (She does have a pretty good explanation for it.)

As for why Joy is struggling to get some slumber, it has to do with a replaying of some childhood memories — and they’re not even necessarily terrible ones.

All in all, “The Exchange” does seem to be a big one for Kat Barrell’s character. At some point during this hour we’re going to see her make an important discovery, and it could prompt her to make a decision that impacts a number of other people. She’s fit into the show quite seamlessly over the past couple of seasons, so it goes without saying we’re excited for what lies ahead with her.

What else is ahead?

Abigail has to make a big decision as to whether or not to take a lucrative offer — it’s weighing on her but, much like with several other Good Witch characters, she has a whole community around her willing to lend a helping hand. That is one of the better things about this show, as it never quite feels like anyone is going it alone.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 7 episode 4?

