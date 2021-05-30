Good Witch season 7 episode 4 spoilers: Joy’s big discovery







Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Good Witch season 7 episode 4? Prepare yourself for an installment called “The Exchange,” and one that could be the most important one yet for Joy this season.

Hasn’t it been nice how the writers have woven Kat Barrell’s character into the show? Even though she’s only been around for a little more than a season, it already feels like she’s a fairly-natural part of the mix. She’s also tied very-much into the core mythology and the mysteries that we’re seeing playing out in Middleton. We’re not sure that next week’s installment will resolve anything; instead, it could be more of just a stepping stone.

Below, we’ve got the full Good Witch season 7 episode 4 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

Sam is excited to perform surgery on a star basketball player; Joy makes a discovery and decides to revive the Middleton Exchange tradition.

What makes the Sam storyline so intriguing to us is that it presents a key opportunity to see the character take on a high-profile medical case — this is the sort of thing that could take his career to another level! If nothing else, it may just be exciting to be able to have this sort of celebrity in your world. Of course, there is also just that satisfaction that comes with knowing that you’ve helped to further someone’s career. All of this could be components of this episode and in the end, we’re just excited to see how a lot of it plays out.

Just remember this: We’re still early in the season! Whatever surprises the producers of Good Witch have planned, they’re not likely to show off all that many of them yet.

