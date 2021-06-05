Yellowstone season 4: Looking at the June 20 – premiere date rumors







Could June 20 really be when Yellowstone season 4 comes out on Paramount Network? We know that some people are convinced of that, and have been for some time now.

Yet, is there any truth to this rumor? Here’s the thing: Not exactly. Unfortunately, what we’re talking about here is a case of assumptions versus reality.

The reason a lot of the June 20 discussion started was because in the past, this is when past seasons of the series have premiered. Last season, for example, the show kicked off on Father’s Day. Why wouldn’t they do that again? We even thought for much of the year that this is something that could happen. Yet, we never viewed it as 100%.

Unfortunately, no premiere date was ever announced and as we reported recently, it’s unlikely that a show is going to start in just over two weeks without much in the way of promotion. The Paramount Network just had a golden opportunity to announce a premiere date and ultimately, they decided not to do it. That suggests to us that we’re going to be waiting a little bit longer than expected.

So is it fun to imagine that Kevin Costner and company are going to be back at the ranch in a couple of weeks? Sure, but it’s just not the reality and until we hear otherwise, we have to imagine we’ll be waiting a little bit longer. Rest assured that when a start date is out there, we’ll be discussing every angle of it possible! This is one of the biggest shows on cable, so you have to imagine that premiere-date news is not going to be altogether quiet.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

