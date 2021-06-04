Is Danielle Savre leaving Station 19? Was Maya Bishop fired?







Entering the Station 19 season 4 finale tonight, we knew that there were going to be a number of exciting, happy developments. However, at the same time we were still concerned about a cliffhanger looming behind the scenes. What sort of surprising moment would the producers leave us on? Or, would they opt to have a little mercy after such a difficult and emotional past year?

Once we got around to the 50-minute mark of the episode, we were starting to feel some legitimate signs of hope here. After all, we saw Maya and Carina’s wedding go off nearly without a hitch! Not only that, but Maya’s mother showed up after her daughter opted to pay her a visit.

Here’s where some of the drama started to enter the picture — Andy and Sullivan’s marriage is in trouble, and things got from bad to worse when she felt like he threw Maya under the bus in order to save the station. His story, however, was that he was trying to step up to ensure that the station didn’t get shut down out right.

In the end, the station does seem to be saved … but at the same time, it seems like Maya has lost her job. Why would she be “relieved” of her duties just for going against orders, even if she was well-intentioned? We should start off with this: We don’t think that Danielle Savre is leaving the show at all. There’s a story to be told here with her fighting to get her career back — meanwhile, there’s also a story about her being fired right on her wedding day. Why couldn’t she just have a happy ending here?

There are some other stories within the show that we’re wanting some additional insight on. Take, for example, what is going on when it comes to Vic and Dean. Can’t he just admit to all of his feelings in full?

