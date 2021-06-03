Station 19 season 5 premiere date hopes for Jaina Lee Ortiz, cast







Following the finale tonight, doesn’t it make sense to want to know the Station 19 season 5 premiere date? There is, after all, so much more story to be told within the world of this series!

The first thing that we should do here is remind you that there is already another season coming to ABC. With that in mind, that’s one less thing that you have to worry about. We have a feeling that this show is almost guaranteed a season 6, as well, and it will last at least as long as Grey’s Anatomy (if not longer).

As for when it will premiere, we’d go ahead and circle late September/early October on the calendar. We know that these shows were a little bit delayed this season due to the global health crisis, but we have to imagine that ABC would like them all back in their standard timeslots, if possible. Vaccines are far more widespread and with that, it should help to prevent any sort of long-term production delays.

So when will we learn about the premiere date? The simplest answer to that is probably “at some point this summer.” We don’t think that the folks at ABC are going to be rushing to announce any further news on the subject but once we’ve got it, we’ll be sure to hand it along. One other thing to keep in the back of your mind is that there are conversations about a potential new spin-off to both this show and Grey’s Anatomy. There’s no guarantee that it happens, but we wonder if it will be explored at all over the next year. (It feels like, at least for right now, we’re just at the conversation stage of things.)

