Bachelor in Paradise 2021: David Spade to guest host; Chris Harrison out







While it remains to be seen what Chris Harrison’s long-term future is with The Bachelor franchise, there’s one thing we do know now — he won’t be a part of Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

According to a new report coming in from Variety, there will be a rotating number of guest hosts this summer, with each one filling the void left by Harrison’s absence. To date, David Spade is the only person whose deal to appear has been closed. (There is some misinformation out there — as of right now, Spade is not the full-time host for this season.)

For those who are wondering, Chris’ departure stems from comments that he made in an Extra interview with former host Rachael Lindsay, ones where he downplayed a racist incident in the past featuring Rachael from Matt James’ season of the show. He did not appear on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, and former contestants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are poised to have a mentorship role-of-sorts on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. For some reason, ABC is not referring to them as co-hosts.

So will Harrison ever return to the franchise? The next test will be with Michelle Young’s season of the show, which should start filming later this summer before it eventually premieres in the fall. Beyond that, there is another season of The Bachelor that will film this year, though it is not explicitly clear at the moment who that lead will be. (More than likely, they’ll be from either Katie or Michelle’s seasons — racency bias is very much a thing within Bachelor Nation.)

What do you think about David Spade being one of the guest hosts for Bachelor in Paradise?

