The Bachelorette spoilers: Katie Thurston promo hypes more limo arrivals







Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette is coming sooner rather than later, and we couldn’t be more psyched for it!

So what do we know at present? New episodes are slated to premiere on Monday night, and it feels like Katie is going to make the most of her time in the lead role. There’s going to be a lot of romance on the show this season, no doubt, but also a lot of fun. We know that she has a good sense of humor, and that will mean probably being open to some of the more ridiculous limo entraces that are featured in the premiere.

Judging from the promo alone, there are a few of note. Take, for example, the guy who shows up with a ball pit in the bed of a pickup truck. Or, the guy who dresses up as a cat. Or, the guy who brings a certain “doll” with him. (That guy really better hope that Katie is open-minded, because that’s a little tough even as a joke.)

For The Bachelorette as a franchise, this season is incredibly important. We’re coming off Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, which started with so much promise before descending into a storm of controversy and negativity. Katie was one of the few bright lights among the contestants there, as she tried to stop some of the drama and warned Matt about what was going on in the house. That maturity could take her far as the lead this time!

What do you want to see from Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette this season?

What a man gotta do? 😍 pic.twitter.com/xMOAuPYxWN — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 2, 2021

