





If you’ve watched all of Lucifer season 5 at this point, then you know the sad truth about Kevin Alejandro’s Dan: The character is gone. He died near the end of the season, and it’s a tragic thing for the rest of the cast to think about. It’s not just that the man died; it’s also that he is not even in Heaven at this very moment.

Could that change in the future? Absolutely, and we’re at least happy to know that there’s a way for Alejandro to return on-screen. It’s been confirmed for a while that he will still be a part of season 6 as a director, but in an interview with TVLine, the actor made it clear that he had conversations with showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich after it was confirmed that the show would be coming back for another season.

Joe and ildy immediately got on the phone with me [after the last-minute renewal], to say, “Hey, here’s the news. If you still want to be part of us, we know how to do it respectfully, and not change the quality of what we’re creating.”

I wanted to be with these relationships and with these people to the very end, and now we weren’t anymore. And Joe and Ildy respected that, and thankfully they wanted me to be a part of it as well. So they found a gentle way to bring me back — not the way people are going to expect him to come back, and maybe not as a huge part of the show, but I got to be there for the end in some capacity. And that felt wonderful, to be able to finish out a full journey. Because … it’s been a journey, as you know.

No matter the contest for Dan’s return, we’re just happy to know that he is back. We don’t think him being in Hell is a particularly happy story for anyone, and it’s far more satisfying to imagine that he meets some other end when the dust settles here. Maybe he’s in Heaven down the road, and there’s at least some sort of chance to see him reunited with Charlotte. Thee possibilities for now are fairly endless!

What do you think Dan’s role could be moving into Lucifer season 6?

