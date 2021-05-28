Lucifer season 6 premiere date hopes for Tom Ellis, cast







After the episode eight episodes that premiered on Netflix today, you’re going to want a Lucifer season 6. That much feels like a given.

Yet, are you actually going to get a chance to see them anytime soon? That’s where the mystery gets a little bit murky.

Have you watched our full video review yet for Lucifer season 5B? If not, take a look at that below! Once you check out, be sure to subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube Channel — there are going to be more updates coming there and we don’t want you to miss them.

The first thing that we should point out here is the fact that there is another batch of episodes coming on the streaming service. Not only has the show been renewed, but these episodes have already been shot! Filming for the series wrapped up earlier this year; if you did not know, the remaining ten episodes are going to be the series’ last. That’s not bad given that originally, the show was canceled at Fox after three seasons. Even after the move to Netflix season 5 was supposed to be the end, but the streaming-service reversed course after recognizing how strong it was performing for them. (If the season 5 finale felt like a proper series finale, it’s probably because it was originally planned as such before some last-minute changes.)

Because the show is already filmed, at this point a Lucifer season 6 premiere date will be largely up to Netflix. Sure, there may be some post-production work still to do, but odds are the series will be ready long before it’s actually released. The streaming service has a tendency to time things out in a particular way. While we’d love to see the final season at the end of this year, it’s probably more realistic to think it will be out in 2022. We’ll keep watch on what Netflix wants and then hope for the best…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Lucifer, including more news on where the future holds

What do you want to see in terms of a Lucifer season 6?

Do you have a good idea as to when the show could premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around in the event you want some other insight. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







