Good Witch season 7 episode 3 promo: A flower-shop sale?







This weekend will bring you Good Witch season 7 episode 3 — it may be Memorial Day Weekend, but the show is not taking a break! There is a new story coming entitled “The Delivery,” and it’s one that brings with it a number of questions.

Take, for example, what Cassie, Joy, and Abigail could possibly need protect from. That’s a question that the three wonder in the promo below, and it’s the sort of thing that makes us feel like a larger mystery is going to be set up for the remainder of this season. We like that new pieces are being put in place early, and a lot of that speaks to what Good Witch does best. They’re able to balance out a larger mythology with some fun episodic content, and also deliver a few updates on the characters, as well.

So what else is coming in this episode beyond the larger mystery? There are a few different things that we’re left to think about. Take, for example, whether or not Abigail ends up selling the flower shop! We don’t want that to happen personally, mostly because these are the sort of things that add to the fabric of this show. There’s also of course another party being thrown by Martha within this episode; after all, what sort of show would Good Witch be without some sort of party thrown by Martha during it?

After all, remember this: It does always feel like there are a few surprises sprinkled into every single event on this show. You may go into the baby shower for Claire tomorrow night thinking one thing, only for the series to end up throwing your expectations on their head.

If you love the show, remember to watch live! That will be the big thing that helps to guarantee another season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Good Witch right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 7 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







